Operation results in 540 marijuana plants seized

August 27, 2019 robesonian Breaking News, News 0
By: Staff report
The Sheriff's Office was part of an operation on Tuesday that seized as many as 540 marijuana plants from across Robeson County.

LUMBERTON — Lawmen on Tuesday seized as much as $1 million worth of marijuana plants that were located in various parts of Robeson County following a search that involved multiple law enforcement agencies.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, as a result of the operation, about 540 plants that ranged from 4 to 15 feet high were seized. The investigations are ongoing and arrests are expected.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division, deputies with the Community Impact Team and the National Guard’s Counter Narcotics Air Wing Unit participated in the search.

“We continue to utilize all available resources in our quest to clean up our county,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “Operations such as this will have a huge impact on those trying to profit from the illegal drug trade. This is only the beginning as we expect to make arrest soon.”

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3191.

