Operation results in 540 marijuana plants seized

LUMBERTON — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators made an arrest Wednesday in a shooting death that occurred more than eight years ago.

Emanuel Travis Powers, 26, of Fairmont, has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Nathan Johnson, 22, of Orrum, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Powers is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

It is the second arrest in a cold case since Burnis Wilkins became sheriff in December. As part of his campaign, Wilkins promised to create a team of investigators that would concentrate on cold cases.

Sheriff’s Office deputies responded about 9:58 p.m. on June 30, 2011, to Tommy’s Country Store, located at 522 Fire Tower Road in Orrum, in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, the deputies found Johnson lying at the store’s front door. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting was a result of an altercation that occurred at the store, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“We are again pleased that the cold-case team along with the Criminal Investigative Division and the District Attorney’s Office were able to reopen this case and bring a sense of closure to a grieving family,” Wilkins said. “We continue to ask for the public’s help on other cases such as this. Together we can make a difference in our county, but it takes the public working alongside of law enforcement.”

In 2014, Johnson’s father, Tommy Johnson, wrote a letter to the editor to The Robesonian expressing frustration that no one had been charged in his son’s death.

He wrote in part: “… The district attorney said he would not prosecute the case due to the way and manner that the case was handled by the Sheriff’s Office. There was no way that the murderer could be convicted on the evidence and witnesses that the Sheriff’s Office gave to the district attorney, therefore leaving the entire case in limbo to this very day. There were even some witnesses that the Sheriff’s Office never approached and got testimony from.

“I went through the same lack of communication with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office during the murder of my son and was led on a wild goose chase with unanswered questions and no return of calls. With all the murders in Robeson County that keep filling up the books and not being processed, it makes me wonder if our sheriff and his officers have the ability to do their jobs in Robeson County that they were elected and hired to do.”

Wilkins’ cold case team includes several retired lawmen who donate their time and expertise.

In April, the team announced the arrest of two people in the fatal shooting in 2002 of Ronnie Locklear, of Red Springs.

Larkie Lowry, 61 at the time, of Oakgrove Church Road in Lumberton, and Jimmy Ray Oxendine, 55 at the time, of Bollinger Avenue in Lumberton, are each charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.

Cold-case arrest is second since April

Donnie Douglas Editor