Teen charged in shooting that injured 2

August 28, 2019 robesonian Breaking News, News 0
Ray

LUMBERTON — A Parkton teenager has been arrested and charged with a shooting in May that left two people injured, and lawmen continue to look for as many as three others who were involved.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Jatabie Ray was arrested Monday by Hoke County deputies and is charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He is being held at the Robeson County jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

According to a statement from the Sheriff Office, sheriff’s deputies were called to 1971 Davis Bridge Road on May 1 at about midnight and found Phillip Hammonds, 34 and Keith Lowery, 33, both of Parkton, suffering with gunshot wounds. Both have recovered from their injuries.

The suspects were described as all being black, late teens, and one had a short dreadlocks hairstyle while two had Afro hairstyles. They were driving a black four-door, newer model vehicle.

The motive of the shooting appears to have been robbery.

The Homicide and Criminal Investigation divisions continue the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

Ray
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_samuel-ray.jpgRay