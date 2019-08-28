Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Rosa Moses, N.C. 72 East, Lumberton; Ernest Britt, Loretta Drive, Lumberton; and Lameshia Brogdon, Alamac Road, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Specialized Concrete Inc., Marley Drive, Lumberton; Angel Hester, Cabinet Shop Road, Maxton; Sally Strickland, Union School Road, Rowland; Clayton Homes, N.C. 41 North, Lumberton; Jessica Williams, Rice Road, Lumberton; Louise Duclos, N.C. 72 East, Lumberton; and Benjamin Haywood, Deer Stand Drive, Lumberton.