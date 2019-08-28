Art exhibit opens at UNCP

By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — The A.D. Gallery at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will present a solo exhibition of the work of Gail Spaien beginning Thursday with an opening reception.

The reception will be at 12:30 p.m. in the A.D. Gallery, located in Locklear Hall. The exhibition will be on display through Sept. 27.

The exhibition, titled Bonzai Cottage, investigates the presence and meaning of utopia in the everyday. Inspired by a summer’s stay in a rustic generational Maine home on an island in Casco Bay, this new series of paintings tells a love story of place and season.

A professor of painting and core faculty in the master of Fine Arts program at the Maine College of Art, Spaien received her bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Southern Maine and her MFA from the San Francisco Art Institute.

For more information on the gallery, the exhibition, or the artist, contact A.D. Gallery Director Joseph Begnaud at 910-521-6405 or via email at [email protected]

