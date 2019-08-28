Portion of I-95 lane near St. Pauls to be closed tonight

August 28, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A portion of a southbound lane of Interstate 95 near St.Pauls will be closed starting at 7 p.m. tonight so maintenance can be performed on a guardrail.

The left lane between mile markers 29 and 27 will be closed until midnight, according to the state Department of Transportation. The traffic backup is expected to be low.

