Trump to stump for Bishop on election eve

August 28, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: T.C. Hunter - Managing editor
McCready
Bishop

LUMBERTON — The timing of President Donald Trump’s Sept. 9 rally in support of the GOP candidate for the N.C. District 9 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is “perfect,” according to the Robeson County Republican Party chairman.

It was announced Wednesday that Trump would hold a rally in Fayetteville one day before the special election for the congressional seat that has been empty since the November 2018 general election. Trump will use the rally to campaign for the race’s Republican candidate, state Sen. Dan Bishop.

The rally will help Bishop’s chances of victory over Democrat Dan McCready because Trump remains very popular with conservatives, Phillip Stephens said. The 9th District leans Republican, and the president won Robeson County because local Democrats tend to be conservative.

“So there is clearly an advantage to having the president come to the region, especially during the early voting period,” Stephens said. “We’d say it is perfect timing for a presidential visit.”

District 9 covers all of Union, Anson, Richmond, Scotland, and Robeson counties; a southeast portion of Mecklenburg County; and parts of Cumberland and Bladen counties. Fayetteville is on the edge of District 9.

McCready offered advice to Trump about his time in District 9 in a Twitter message sent out Wednesday.

It reads, “Mr. President, here’s a thought: when you come to #nc09, try dropping the false attacks for a day and meeting with some voters. You’d see how much people are struggling with healthcare costs. I’d be happy to work with you to lower rx costs and put people over politics for once.”

Exactly when and where the rally is to take place has yet to be announced, said Jessica Proud, a Bishop spokeswoman. But the senator will be there.

“We are thrilled to welcome the president to the 9th congressional district to help rally the vote on the eve of the election,” Proud said. “We asked for him to come early on in the campaign, and we’re grateful he is taking the time out of his busy schedule to do it. The White House has been a tremendous support and they know that electing Dan Bishop to Congress means they will have a true partner to help enact the Make America Great agenda.”

The results of the 9th District election in November 2018 were voided by the N.C. State Board of Elections and a redo was ordered after an investigation found evidence of fraud involving the collection of mail-in ballots. Mark Harris, the Republican who ran last year and appeared to have won after the November votes were tallied, dropped out of the race.

Early voting, which ends Sept. 6, has already begun in the race.

T.C. Hunter

Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected]

