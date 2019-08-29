Crime report

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Nancy Locklear, N.C. 130 West, Maxton; Christopher Sheppard, Paizley Drive, Lumberton; Melissa Hunt, McQueen Road, Red Springs; Temery Lowry, Missouri Road, Maxton; and Danny Woods, Concord Drive, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Dale Street, Murphs Road, Lumber Bridge; Jamie Pence, West Parkton Tobermory Road, Parkton; and Lillian Hildreth, N.C. 130 West, Maxton.

Billy Lambert, of Hammonds Road in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of assault with a deadly weapon.

Arelica Robles, of East 14th Street in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her home and stole two Amazon Fire TV Sticks, valued at $100; a shotgun, valued at $200; a rifle, valued at $200; a pistol, valued at $200; an XBox One game console, valued at $350; and $1,000 in cash.

Zsazsa Hamilton, of Byrd Street in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her Troy-Bilt push lawn mower, valued at $428, from her yard.

Jean Stewart, an employee at the Lumberton Housing Authority at 407 Sycamore St. in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a stove, valued at $500, and a refrigerator, valued at $500, from a housing unit.

Willie Clark, an employee of Belk at 2750 N. Elm St. in Lumberton, reported Tuesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a dress, valued at $99; and four other items of clothing, valued at $283.50, from the store.