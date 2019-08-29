WILMINGTON — September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood to support children, teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.

As part of this effort to help young people battling cancer, a blood drive has been scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Southeastern Health, located at 300 N. 27th St. in Lumberton

The National Cancer Institute estimated that more than 15,000 children and adolescents in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer this past year. Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.

Donors can do good and look good this September when they donate blood or platelets with the Red Cross and get a free haircut coupon from Sport Clips Haircuts during the annual Saving Lives Never Looked So Good campaign.

Those who come out to give blood or platelets Sunday through Sept. 30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 11 at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.

Cancer and cancer treatments can put patients at risk for low red blood cell and platelet counts. Some types of chemotherapy can damage bone marrow, lowering the production of red blood cells and platelets. Cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma attack the bone marrow as well. Blood and platelet transfusions can enable patients to receive critical treatments needed to fight and survive cancer.

Platelet donors and blood donors of all blood types are urgently needed to replenish the blood supply in the wake of a summer blood shortage. As a thank you, people who come to give now through Tuesday will receive a Red Cross canvas tote bag while supplies last.

Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. To learn more and sign up to host a blood drive, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.