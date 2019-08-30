Public input sought in river park plan

August 30, 2019 robesonian News 0

RALEIGH — The Division of Parks and Recreation is seeking public input on the Lumber River State Park Master Plan.

It will be a 20-year plan that covers the entire state park, which provides access to over 115 river miles of the Lumber River in Robeson, Scotland and Hoke counties.

Public meetings will be held Sept. 14 and Sept. 21 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lumberton’s Farmers Market, located at the corner of West Eighth and North Elm streets in Lumberton.

The public is encouraged to attend and can expect to spend 20 to 30 minutes to review, discuss and weigh in on their preferred recreational amenities for the park.

Sage Design, a landscape architectural design firm based in Wilmington, is working with the division and the public to develop the master plan, initially identifying both the recreation and conservation needs for the park. Stakeholder input is important to the process, and the open house-style public meeting will allow for extensive feedback from the community.