Crime report

August 30, 2019 robesonian News 0

The following break-ins were reported Thursday and Friday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Tanya Murphy, Norment Road, Lumberton; Dixie Larrimore, Crystal Lane, Lumberton; James Malloy, East White Pond Road, Fairmont; Matthew Owens, Murphs Road, Lumber Bridge; Brionna Lewis, N.C. 41 South, Lumberton; Mary Watson, Addison Tram Road, Rowland; Latrina Monroe, U.S. 301 North, Lumberton; and Steven Jacobson, Carol Arnette Street, Parkton.

The following thefts were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Andra Delk, Lewis Farm Road, Lumber Bridge; and Stephen Chavis, West Robeson Road, Maxton.

Michael Hickman, of Mt. Tabor Road in Red Springs, reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he suffered a serious injury from someone who assaulted him with a weapon.

Shayla Messar, of Blue Street in St. Pauls, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that while her car was parked at Lumberton Cellulose at 1000 Noir St. in Lumberton, someone broke into it and stole two cellphones valued at $100 total, Beats headphones valued at $199, a red duffle bag valued at $40, and change totaling $50. Messar reported that damages to her passenger window totaled $400.

Lena Cox, of Medley Lane in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her Tracfone cellphone, valued at $50, from her hospital room at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, located at 300 W. 27th St. in Lumberton.

Lilia Rodriguez-Juarez, of East First Street in Lumberton, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone caused $200 in damages to the door of her home during an attempted break-in.

Mikey Lewis, of Hollywood Drive in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his house, causing $350 in damages to a window before stealing a door stop valued at $25.