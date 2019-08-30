Pet of the week

August 30, 2019 robesonian News 0

Hollis is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. Hollis is a male, shepherd mix, about 2 years old. He is very friendly, loving and playful. His adoption fee is $25, cash or check. The shelter’s adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_POW-Hollis.jpg