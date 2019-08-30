Edge to host rally for Bishop

August 30, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robeson County Commissioner David Edge, along with State House Rep. Brenden Jones and State Sen. Danny Britt, will be holding a rally for congressional candidate Dan Bishop on Wednesday.

Bishop is the Republican candidate in the Sept. 10 special election for the N.C. District 9 seat. He is running against Democrat Dan McCready and two other candidates.

The rally will be held at the home of Edge, located at 1114 E. Powersville Road in Lumberton, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Information on President Donald Trump’s “Keep American Great” rally for Dan Bishop on Sept. 9 will be available.

