Labor Day Yard Sale at plaza Monday

LUMBERTON — More than 80 vendors are expected to line up in the Lumberton Downtown Plaza with bargain, steals and deals for the 25th annual Labor Day Yard Sale on Monday.

The sale is held each year to raise money to benefit the development and restoration of downtown Lumberton. The event raises about $1,500 each year for that purposes.

Sixty vendors already have registered for the event, said Dick Taylor, a Lumberton businessman and the event’s organizer. But he expects that number rise over the weekend.

“We’re expecting about 80 to 90 vendors by Monday,” Taylor said.

The event draws 2,000 to 3,000 bargain hunters each year, Taylor said. They will be offered standard yard sale fare such as clothes, shoes, attic relics, furniture, crafts, food and more.

The official start time for the sale is 7 a.m., but vendors and shoppers have been known to show up even earlier.

“Some people come out and set up at 5 o’clock in the morning,” Taylor said. “That won’t be me.”

Taylor will be accepting vendors as long as there’s space to hold them. Call 910-739-1111 to reserve a space. The cost is $20.

