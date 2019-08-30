Four days remain for One-Stop vote

By: Donnie Douglas - Editor

LUMBERTON — At the end of the day on Thursday, 3,629 Robeson County voters had cast ballots during early voting in the do-over election to see who represents North Carolina’s District 9 in the U.S. House of Representatives.

For those who still want to take advantage of One-Stop Voting, which allows people to register and to vote on the same day, there remain four more days to do so at six sites across the county. Also remaining is election day itself, which is Sept. 10, when people will vote at their regular precinct sites.

According to the Robeson County Board of Elections, vote totals through Thursday were as following at the six sites: The Board of Elections Office on Walnut Street in Lumberton, 1,989 votes; Pembroke, Pembroke Library, 413 S. Blaine St., 515 votes; Fairmont, Senior Citizen-Fire Hall building, 421 S. Main St., 413 votes; Red Springs, Community Building, 122 Cross St., 258 votes; St. Pauls, Town Hall, 210 W. Blue St., 240 votes; and Maxton, Gilbert Patterson Library, 210 N. Florence St., 214 votes.

The total number of votes through Thursday represent about 30 percent of the 12,092 votes cast during early voting in the District 9 general election last November.

Phillip Stephens, chairman of the Robeson County Republican Party, said the numbers indicate high interest for a special election, when turnout is often low.

“It is clear Democrat get-out-the-vote operations started early as we see a spike in those numbers,” he said. “But that’s always the case during any early voting period. Republicans have countered with strong get-out-the-vote operations, especially in heavy Republican areas, just like Democrats have focused on heavy Democrat areas.

“So although we all would like to read a lot into these counts, at the end of the day we can only say it means interest in the special election is higher than typical special elections.”

Because there is no voting on Labor Day, there are four early voting days remaining, Tuesday through Friday. Ballots can be cast at the satellite sites from 1 to 7 p.m. on those days, and from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. at the Elections Office. Unlike in previous elections, there is no voting on the Saturday before Election Day.

The final chance to vote is on Sept. 10, when voting will be from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and people must vote at their precinct.

The do-over election is because Republican Mark Harris’ apparent victory over Dan McCready during the general election was nullified because of voter fraud in Bladen County. A new primary was ordered, and McCready was unopposed. State Sen. Dan Bishop won a crowded Republican primary that did not include Harris, who decided not to run.

In addition to McCready and Bishop, Jeff Scott of the Libertarian Party, and Allen Smith of the Green Party are on the ballot.

No voter ID is required to cast a ballot. The voter ID law in North Carolina takes effect during the 2020 election cycle.

Donnie Douglas

Editor

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

