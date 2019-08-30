Labor Day moves county meeting to Tuesday

PEMBROKE — Three people filed this week as candidates for the Lumbee Tribal Council election on Nov. 12.

Corbin Eddings, the District 8 incumbent; Gerald Goolsby, District 2; and Yvonne Barnes Dial, District 7, have filed as candidates, said Matthew McNeill, chairman of the Lumbee Tribe Elections Board. Filing for the seven council seats up for election began Monday and ends Friday.

Eddings is seeking his second three-year term on the council, where he serves as the vice chairman, according to information from the candidate. He serves on the council’s Housing, Economic Development, Federal Recognition, Finance, Education, and Ethics committees.

Eddings has previously served on the Pembroke Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors and the Robeson Historical Drama Association. He is a lifetime member of the Lumbee Warriors Veterans Association. He supported the initiatives to begin live streaming council meetings, the work at the Cultural Center, bringing back “Strike at the Wind!”, tribal scholarships, housing vouchers, and the development of the Disaster Recovery Program.

Eddings is married to his wife of 24 years, Misha Waltman Eddings. They have two sons, Kalen, a teacher and varsity basketball coach at Cape Fear Christian Academy; and Brant, a senior at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The candidate is a member and Sunday School teacher at Mt. Airy Baptist Church.

Upon graduating from West Robeson Senior High School, Eddings served for five years as a radar technician on active duty in the US Marine Corps, and three years in the reserves. Upon returning home, he enrolled at UNCP and obtained a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science with a minor in Business Administration in 1998. He has been working in the insurance industry for the past 19 years.

“I am thankful for the support of the members of District 8 during these past three years,” Eddings said. “I look forward to continue working with the other branches of the Lumbee Tribal government to create a tribe that instills a desire within all members to say they are proud to be a Lumbee Indian.”

Dial filed Tuesday for the District 7 seat currently held by Reginald Oxendine.

Dial is a graduate of Pembroke State University and has degrees in K-3, 4-9, English, Gifted and Talented, and a master’s degree in reading, according to information provided by the candidate.

She has taught in elementary and middle school grades, and predominately taught high school English for the Public Schools of Robeson County for 35 years. Since her retirement, she has tutored children in reading and writing skills and SAT preparation.

As a member of Pembroke First United Methodist Church, Dial taught the youth in Sunday School for 25 years and now teaches the older adult class. She serves on the administrative board and serves as secretary, directs the children and youth ministries, teaches Bible study for children and youth on Wednesday nights, sings in the church choir, conducts children’s time and puppet ministry during worship service, is a member of the United Methodist Women, and organizes for various church events, trips, and mission projects.

Dial also is a member of the Pembroke Business and Professional Women’s Organization and previously served as president. She has assisted in helping to provide a Reba Lowry Scholarship, an endowment scholarship through UNCP, a Grace Epps High School Scholarship, hygiene items for victims of domestic violence, and coloring books and crayons for children of mothers of domestic violence.

Dial said her goal as a Tribal Council member is “to work diligently for the people and to help provide essential care and needs for the people of the Lumbee tribe, and to help instill confidence and pride in adults, children, and youth.”

Goolsby filed Wednesday for the District 2 seat held by incumbent Janie Oxendine McFarland, who cannot run again because she has served two terms on the council.

“After much thought and prayer I’ve decided to seek the District 2 Seat on The Lumbee Tribal Council,” Goolsby said. “I have been contacted and encouraged by several tribal members to serve again.”

Goolsby served previously on the Tribal Council and was speaker of the council.

Goolsby said issues he wants to address are the waiting list for housing; tribe influence on state legislation concerning the location of chicken houses in residential communities; money that the tribe has made that is non-housing restricted to be used for education, medication/medical purposes and self sufficiency; federal recognition; and transparency and unity.

“I will do my best to serve in a manner that would progress our tribe and build confidence with my fellow tribal members,” Goolsby said.

A photograph of Goolsby was not provided.

