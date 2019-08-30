Labor Day moves county meeting to Tuesday

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners will hold its first monthly meeting for September on Tuesday, not Monday, because of the Labor Day holiday.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the county administrative building on Elm Street. The Robesonian will live stream it on Facebook.

The agenda includes two public hearings.

Billie Joe Oxendine, of Union Township, is requesting a conditional-use permit to allow the establishment of an auto body shop on a 1.08-acre tract in a Residential Agricultural District, and Nelfy Danilo Morales-Vasquez, of St. Pauls, is requesting a conditional-use permit to allow the establishment of a used-car dealership on a 1.50-acre tract in a Residential Agricultural District.

There will be presentations by Larissa Beasley of the Lumberton High School Academic Booster Club, and Tim Little on Lumberton High School wrestling.

The board will convene as the Housing Authority Board to consider approval of a bid for renovations at Morgan Britt.

Commissioner Roger Oxendine, chairman of the board’s Personnel Committee, will present a report.

The board is scheduled to go into closed session.

It’s unclear if Commissioner Raymond Cummings will attend. He has missed all the meetings since early July because of a health issue, but earlier this week did attend a meeting of the Robeson Community College Board of Trustees.

