Nance resigns from county Board of Elections

PEMBROKE — Linda Revels Sheppard is retiring, and Linda’s Restaurant, a Pembroke landmark and community gathering place, is closing its doors Saturday after serving for parts of four decades.

Customers began arriving before 11 a.m. on Wednesday and by noon the buffet line stretched out the door. Wednesday was fried pork chop day, and the thick-cut chops were going quickly.

Linda’s Restaurant has been serving patrons for 28 years at its 408 E. Third St. location and eight years before that across the street in the motel owned by the Revels family.

Running a restaurant involves hard work and long hours. With 18 employees working six days a week, Linda says retirement will give her some time to do things like travel.

In an interview Thursday between lunch and dinner shifts, Linda said the restaurant never had a bad year. The secret to success is not one or even two things — it’s many things, including the only sit-down breakfast in town and good home-cooked food.

“People feel comfortable here,” she said. “They eat and relax to enjoy conversation.

“Some people come every day, some come twice a day. This is a community, and everybody here knows one another.”

On Wednesday, customer after customer offered good luck to Linda and regrets that their favorite restaurant is closing. Ron Sutton, a former state representative and Linda’s cousin, has been eating at Linda’s for many years and many times a week.

“I eat breakfast here five days a week and lunch maybe four times a week,” Sutton said. “It will take some getting used to without Linda’s.”

Linda’s was a community gathering place, especially for local politicians and community leaders who exchanged news and views over lunch. The late Pembroke Mayor Milton Hunt was a lunchtime fixture, and Joe Oxendine, a former chancellor at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, enjoyed power lunches on fried catfish Fridays.

The history of the restaurant begins in 1980 across the street at the Revels Motel, owned by Linda’s brother Juddie Revels Jr. Business runs in the family. Juddie Revels Sr. founded Revels Funeral Home.

From a hot dog grill in the family’s convenience store, customers began asking Linda for more. The grill was officially named CB’s, but Townspeople called it Linda’s.

“They said ‘why not hamburgers,’ so I started offering hamburgers and fries too,” Linda said. “We had a drive-in window, but we had too many customers and not enough parking.”

They bought property across the street, and the rest is history. Linda put up a suggestion box for customers to help her name the new restaurant, and they all voted for Linda’s.

One of the things Linda is most proud of is that she never had to open on Sunday.

“God blessed us in that way,” she said.

Another secret of success at the family restaurant was dedicated and longtime employees like Linda Floyd, who worked 22 years at Linda’s.

“Working here is like family,” Floyd said. “Closing is heart-wrenching, but I have to say, “good for Linda!’”

Tammy Locklear, a 17-year employee, said she loved working at Linda’s.

“It’s tough saying goodbye to all the customers who I’m so attached to,” she said.

A family restaurant usually has family employees like Victoria Hunt, a niece. Hunt says when you work at Linda’s, you do everything from washing dishes to waiting on customers.

“This place feels like home,” Hunt said. “We have many elderly customers who are my favorite. Some don’t cook any more, some lost their husbands or wives and just want someone to talk to. We take time to do that.”

Sam Strickland said he is hopeful that somebody else will open a “hangout” like Linda’s. Linda has sold the restaurant, and it will become Pembroke’s second Mexican-style eatery.

“This was the place for gossip and politics,” Strickland said. “I used to love to argue with Milton Hunt.”

James W. Locklear said customers could hear any kind of story. Locklear, who is 80, regaled his friends Wednesday with his deer hunting prowess.

Sharon Bien, a retired UNCP employee, said she gave up cooking for the food and camaraderie at Linda’s.

“It’s going to be a loss for the community,” Bien said. “I come every day.”

Craig Lowry, a member of the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County, said he grew up across the street from Linda’s.

“I’ve been coming here two or three times a week for years,” Lowry said. “It’s all about good food and good fellowship.”

The pork chops were joined by black-eyed peas, cabbage, potato salad and fried cornbread on the plates of diners.

The crowd-pleasing buffet included chicken and pastry, and the menu included subs, burgers and fries. But it wasn’t only about good eats.

“This is a place where the staff know you and take good care of you,” said Lester Locklear, who was dining with his wife, Connie. “It takes a special person to run a restaurant like this.

“She sat with the coffee drinkers every morning. She’d laugh and cut up. You can’t find anyone who would say a bad word about Linda.”

Linda Revels Sheppard stands with some of her familiar customers at Linda’s Restaurant. The restaurant has served customers for part of four decades, and from its current location for 28 years. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Linda-1-1.jpg Linda Revels Sheppard stands with some of her familiar customers at Linda’s Restaurant. The restaurant has served customers for part of four decades, and from its current location for 28 years. The buffet line was busy Wednesday on fried pork chop day. Linda’s restaurant offered home-cooked favorites like fried chicken, chicken and pastry, and catfish. But the community atmosphere was just as important to the long-tunning success of the business. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Linda-2-1.jpg The buffet line was busy Wednesday on fried pork chop day. Linda’s restaurant offered home-cooked favorites like fried chicken, chicken and pastry, and catfish. But the community atmosphere was just as important to the long-tunning success of the business.

