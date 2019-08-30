Nance resigns from county Board of Elections

LUMBERTON — A second member of the Robeson County Board of Elections has resigned, leaving the five-member panel with three members, and there is a hearing next week that could result in the removal of another.
Karen Nance, a Democrat, sent on Friday a letter of resignation to Katelyn Love, general counsel for the State Board of Elections. Nance had joined the board in February.
The two-sentence letter reads, “Please accept this letter as official notice of my resignation from the Robeson County Board of Elections. I sincerely hope that my successor will continue to uphold the best interests of the citizens of Robeson County and represent the spirit of the values of the NC State Board of elections.”
The letter was received by the state board Friday morning, said Patrick Gannon, a spokesman. The resignation was effective immediately.
The Robesonian received the following statement from Nance: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my brief tenure with the Robeson County Board of Elections. I learned many things that will guide me in the future about the elections process in this great state of ours, and I also learned that it is virtually impossible for me to not be opinionated about matters of importance. I look forward to picking up open advocacy tasks for the underrepresented in our community.”
County Board of Elections Chairman Tiffany Peguise-Powers was aware of Nance’s resignation Friday.
“I was CC’d on the letter,” Powers said.
Olivia Oxendine, a Republican, resigned on Aug. 21.
Nance’s resignation comes days before a Thursday meeting of the State Board of Elections during which board members will hear complaints filed against Nance and Powers. The complaints were filed Aug. 20 by Shannon resident Julius Locklear, who alleges that Powers and Nance violated state law and state board policy against public comments or actions and social media postings that can be interpreted as an endorsement of a political candidate.
Oxendine resigned after a complaint was filed with State Board of Elections earlier in August. The complaint, heard by the county Elections Board during its Aug. 14 meeting charged Oxendine with having multiple signs from the Dan Bishop campaign in her yard. Photos of the signs were attached to the complaint.
Bishop is the Republican candidate in the Sept. 10 special election for the N.C. District 9 seat. He is running against Democrat Dan McCready and two other candidates. The special election was ordered by the State Board of Elections over concerns that the November 2018 election was tainted by fraudulent absentee ballots cast in Bladen County.
Oxendine said she resigned for personal reasons. She has sold her home in Lumberton and is considering leaving the county.
Nance is the third member to leave the five-member board since it was sworn in during February. Steve Stone left the board on June 1, saying time needed to perform Elections Board duties was making it hard to operate his construction business effectively. He was replaced on the board by Jack Moody, a Republican who narrowly lost a race for District Court judge in November.
Stone emphasized Friday that he retired, he didn’t resign.
The other member of the board is Larry Townsend, a Democrat.
It takes three members to form a quorum and conduct board business. If after the Thursday hearing the State Board of Elections orders Powers removed from the county board, only two members would remain. Stone said earlier that opens the door for the State Elections Board to send personnel down to perform the county board’s duties.
