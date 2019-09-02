Work ongoing to clear debris from Moss Neck Canal

By: T.C. Hunter - Managing editor

LUMBERTON — Work has begun to clear a local canal and mitigate future flooding, and the people doing the work may, from time to time, need the help of property owners to complete job.

The project to help the water flow more freely in the Moss Neck Canal began Aug. 19, said Dr. David Brooks, a veterinarian and member of the Robeson County Moss Neck Canal Drainage Commission. As the work progresses workers may need property owners’ help accessing private property in order to do their work.

“We are asking all landowners and residents along the path to provide assistance and patience. This means that the work crews will need to access your property for this canal maintenance,” according to a commission news release.

Some of the property owners have erected chains, cables or barricades to prevent people riding bikes, ATVs and motorcycles along the canal from getting on their land, Brooks said. Existing easements permit workers to access private property, but in some cases the owners will need to remove the barriers.

The project grew out of surveys conducted after Hurricane Matthew, in October 2016, and Hurricane Florence, in September 2017, Brooks said. The survey determined that debris in the canal, and fallen and leaning trees contributed to the flooding caused by the two hurricanes. One 200-foot stretch of canal had 100 trees leaning over or into the canal. The work is being done as the threat exists that Hurricane Dorian could bring heavy rains and wind to the county later this week.

“We determined that we were just going to have to do some maintenance,” Brooks said.

The Pembroke-based Oxendine Company, owned by Ricky Oxendine and his son Ricky Jr., is doing the work. The project calls for the canal to be cleared from Melinda Road, to Moss Neck Road, and end in Bear Swamp near N.C. 711. Ricky Jr. said Friday that he and three other people are doing the work.

The Oxendine crew had cleared about two miles of the canal, to a point near Union Chapel Road, as of Friday afternoon, Brooks said.

The work includes removing debris, fallen trees, trees growing in the canal, and trees that are leaning across or over the canal and are impeding the flow of water or could fall into the canal during the next major storm, Brooks said. No work will done to shore up the banks.

“We can’t alter the flow of the water,” Brooks said.

If a section of bank needs to be shored up, the federal Natural Resources Conservation Service needs to be called in to inspect the bank, decide what needs to be done and can be done, and give permission to do the work.

Brooks estimated the cost of the work at about $50,000, but said it could be more.

No state or federal money is paying for the project, he said. The money is coming from a county fund that is supported by taxes paid by property owners who live on or near the canal.

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected]

