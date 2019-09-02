Work ongoing to clear debris from Moss Neck Canal

LUMBERTON — Robeson County Emergency Management officials and residents, still jittery from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, were looking southward on Monday trying to figure out in which direction Hurricane Dorian would head, and what its effects would be locally.

On Monday, Dorian was officially killer, with at least five dead in the Bahamas, which is entering its third day of taking a beating, and one in Puerto Rico.

The best forecasts showed a cone so wide that Dorian could bring minimal rain and winds to the county, or perhaps something similar to what was experienced during both Matthew and Florence. It was still a Cat 4 hurricane at 8 p.m. Monday, but wind speeds were diminishing some.

The latest tracking models showed it had shifted slightly east, which could be good news from North Carolina and Robeson County. It was expected to be a Cat 2 hurricane when it comes closest to North Carolina.

The only thing that appeared certain was when the storm effects might be felt, and that was late Wednesday into Friday, when the slow-moving storm is expected to pick up speed and move away from the state.

Stephanie Chavis, director of Emergency Management for Robeson County, has urged residents to pay attention to CodeRED, and to make preparations. Some local grocery stories were having trouble keeping water on the shelves, and utility companies were already bringing in linemen to help restore power should there be outages.

Interstate 95 was packed on Monday with northbound traffic from people trying to find safer ground.

County Manager Kellie Blue said the county was using its Facebook page to provide updates on Dorian, which were primarily the latest tracking information, and that on Tuesday officials would gather to address the situation and prepare.

The county has scheduled a 1 p.m. press conference on Wednesday to brief the media on preparations.

Gov. Roy Cooper said he activated 300 members of the National Guard to help with preparations and storm response. He declared a state of emergency Saturday for the entire state.

The storm is predicted to pick up speed as it turns north toward the state on Tuesday, Cooper said. That makes it less likely Dorian would dump vast amounts of rain as happened last year during Florence, State Emergency Management Meteorologist Katie Webster said.

“This is a fairly fast moving storm and after talking with the (National) Hurricane Center we have good confidence that that storm will be moving quickly as it crosses our coast,” she said. “I think at this point we are not anticipating the large amounts of rain that we saw in Hurricane Florence.”

Dorian could drop 5 to 10 inches of rain on North Carolina, with points along the coast getting a foot or more, Webster said. That’s about half the maximum rainfall totals during Florence last September. Florence was blamed for 45 storm-related deaths in North Carolina and the National Hurricane Center lists it as causing $22 billion in damage.

In the region of the state closest to the storm steaming up from the southeast, closings and evacuations were already being announced. Brunswick County schools announced they would close around noon Tuesday so families could prepare for the severe weather. The University of North Carolina at Wilmington canceled classes for this week and told students to evacuate by Tuesday evening.

The National Park Service closed visitor centers and museums at the southern end of the Outer Banks on Monday, while Cape Lookout National Seashore and visitor services on Ocracoke Island, an isolated barrier island, will close Tuesday.

The owners of North Carolina’s largest motor-racing track made part of its grounds near Charlotte available for hurricane evacuees. The Charlotte Motor Speedway said Monday a campground and related bathhouse are open at no cost for people looking for inland destinations away from the expected coastal impact zone.

Atlanta Motor Speedway announced Thursday it was opening its camping facilities to evacuees.

Dorian unleashed massive flooding across the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands with so much wind and water that authorities urged people to find floatation devices and grab hammers to break out of their attics if necessary. At least five deaths were blamed on the storm.

“We are in the midst of a historic tragedy,” Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said in announcing the fatalities. He called the devastation “unprecedented and extensive.”

The lowed almost to a standstill as it shredded roofs, hurled cars and forced even rescue crews to take shelter until the onslaught passed.

Officials said they received a “tremendous” number of calls from people in flooded homes. A radio station received more than 2,000 distress messages, including reports of a 5-month-old baby stranded on a roof and a grandmother with six grandchildren who cut a hole in a roof to escape rising floodwaters. Other reports involved a group of eight children and five adults stranded on a highway and two storm shelters that flooded.

The deaths in the Bahamas came after a previous storm-related fatality in Puerto Rico. At least 21 people were hurt in the Bahamas and evacuated by helicopters, the prime minster said.

Police Chief Samuel Butler urged people to remain calm and share their GPS coordinates, but he said rescue crews had to

Forecasters warned that Dorian could generate a storm surge as high as 23 feet.

In the United States, the National Hurricane Center extended watches and warnings across the Florida and Georgia coasts. Forecasters expected Dorian to stay off shore, but meteorologist Daniel Brown cautioned that “only a small deviation” could draw the storm’s dangerous core toward land.

By 8 p.m. EDT Monday, the storm’s top sustained winds had fallen to 140 mph, still within Category 4 range. It was virtually stationary, centered just 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Freeport. Hurricane-force winds extended outward as far as 45 miles from the center.

In Freeport, Dave Mackey recorded video showing water and floating debris surging around his house as the wind shrieked outside.

“Our house is 15 feet up, and right now where that water is is about 8 feet. So we’re pretty concerned right now because we’re not at high tide,” said Mackey, who shared the video with The Associated Press. “Our garage door has already come off. … Once we come out of it with our lives, we’re happy.”

On Sunday, Dorian churned over Abaco Island with battering winds and surf and heavy flooding.

Parliament member Darren Henfield described the damage as “catastrophic” and said officials did not have information on what happened on nearby cays. “We are in search-and-recovery mode. … Continue to pray for us.”

A spokesman for Bahamas Power and Light told ZNS that there was a blackout in New Providence, the archipelago’s most populous island. He said the company’s office in Abaco island was flattened.

“The reports out of Abaco as everyone knows,” spokesman Quincy Parker said, pausing for a deep sigh, “were not good.”

Most people went to shelters as the storm neared. Tourist hotels shut down, and residents boarded up their homes. Many people were expected to be left homeless.

On Sunday, Dorian’s maximum sustained winds reached 185 mph (297 kph), with gusts up to 220 mph (354 kph), tying the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane ever to make landfall. That equaled the Labor Day hurricane of 1935, before storms were named. The only recorded storm that was more powerful was Hurricane Allen in 1980, with 190 mph (305 kph) winds, though it did not make landfall at that strength.

The Bahamas archipelago is no stranger to hurricanes. Homes are required to have metal reinforcements for roof beams to withstand winds into the upper limits of a Category 4 hurricane, and compliance is generally tight for those who can afford it. Risks are higher in poorer neighborhoods that have wooden homes in low-lying areas.

Dorian was likely to begin pulling away from the Bahamas early Tuesday and curving to the northeast parallel to the southeastern coast of the U.S. The system is expected to spin 40 to 50 miles (64 to 80 kilometers) off Florida, with hurricane-force wind speeds extending about 35 miles (56 kilometers) to the west.

An advisory from the hurricane center warned that Florida’s east-central coast could see a brief tornado sometime Monday afternoon or evening.

A mandatory evacuation of entire South Carolina coast took effect Monday covering about 830,000 people.

Transportation officials reversed all lanes of Interstate 26 from Charleston to head inland earlier than planned after noticing traffic jams from evacuees and vacationers heading home on Labor Day, Gov. Henry McMaster said.

“We can’t make everybody happy, but we believe we can keep everyone alive,” the governor said.

A few hours later, Georgia’s governor, Brian Kemp, ordered mandatory evacuations for that state’s Atlantic coast, also starting at midday Monday.

Authorities in Florida ordered mandatory evacuations in some vulnerable coastal areas. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper warned his state that it could see heavy rain, winds and floods later in the week.

A hurricane watch was in effect for Florida’s East Coast from Deerfield Beach north to South Santee River in South Carolina. A storm surge watch was extended northward to South Santee River in South Carolina. Lake Okeechobee was under a tropical storm watch.

A National Guard official, John Anderson, said many people were complying with the evacuation orders.

“We have not seen much resistance at all,” he said in a phone call with reporters. People do understand that Dorian is nothing to mess around with.”

Chavis https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_stephanie-chavis-4.jpg Chavis

Bahamas still getting battered; 6 reported dead