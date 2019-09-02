Robeson ranks 4th in NC in pedestrian deaths

By: Jessica Horne - Staff writer
LUMBERTON — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles ranks Robeson County No. 4 in pedestrian fatalities by county, but state and local officials say there are a number of initiatives underway to decrease those deaths.

During 2018, there were 46 accidents involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles, with nine fatalities. This year, four pedestrian deaths have occurred, said 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the state Highway Patrol.

Mecklenburg, Wake, and Forsyth counties ranked above Robeson County in pedestrian fatalities. In Mecklenburg County, there were 37 pedestrian deaths during in 2018, there were 16 in Wake, and 12 in Forsyth. Guilford tied with Robeson with nine.

Andrew Barksdale, N.C. Department of Transportation public relations officer, said efforts are underway in Robeson County to reduce pedestrian fatalities.

“When we design a new road or upgrade a road, we always try to take into account all modes of travel, including pedestrians and bicyclists. So, we are building more pedestrian crosswalks and pedestrian signals where they are warranted. We call it a Complete Streets policy, and NCDOT has just recently updated it,” Barksdale said.

One of those is underway on Prospect Road in Pembroke, near The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

”We are shrinking the road to one travel lane in each direction and building two roundabouts and adding marked crosswalks,” he said. “This project is scheduled to be completed later this year.”

Barksdale also said the Spot Safety program, which focuses on improvements to intersections and lower-cost safety projects, also serves as an avenue of pedestrian safety.

This past year, NCDOT completed pedestrian crossings in Lumberton at Fayetteville and Linkhaw roads, he said. A project to construct a crosswalk with a concrete section in the middle of the road and a sidewalk on Linkhaw Road near Lumberton High School also is underway. The crosswalk will not be equipped with traffic or pedestrian signals.

A pedestrian improvement project was approved in May for N.C. 41 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and N.C. 72 near West Second Street in Lumberton, Barksdale said.

The Robeson County Vision Zero Task Force is another way the county is working to reduce traffic deaths.

The task force was formed in January 2018 and is comprised of local officials and safety personnel committed to reducing the number of traffic deaths throughout the county through the implementation of traffic improvements and educating the public on traffic safety. Among the members is Shelton Hill, assistant county manager and county risk manager/safety officer.

“As Robeson County has embraced and committed to support the Vision Zero program it is apparent that we absolutely must include a strong focus on reducing pedestrian deaths, as well, in our efforts,” Hill said. “We can do better as a county if we step up our efforts to educate people and drop visible reminders to drive and walk more safely along the many highways and streets in Robeson County.”

As schools begin the academic year and foot traffic increases, so does the necessity of following good traffic safety practices, he said. Students should be reminded to “stop, look and listen” before crossing streets.

“A renewed emphasis in our homes and schools to remind everyone to take precautions while walking along roadways must include wearing high-visibility safety vests, watching out for unsafe or distracted drivers, and other measures to avoid being struck by vehicles,” Hill said.

The Highway Patrol also will continue giving highway safety presentations at schools throughout the state, 1st Sgt. Lewis said.

The Highway Patrol has given 175 presentations in Robeson County schools and 5,762 presentations in the state this year, Lewis said. He said the Highway Patrol has a yearly presentation goal of 10,000 throughout North Carolina.

“No one is exempt from becoming a highway fatality while walking alongside roadways, so safety is a must. No exceptions,” Hill said.

Reporting dangerous drivers to law enforcement is another way to decrease safety risks for pedestrians, according to Hill.

In 2018, 281,685 crashes and 1,442 traffic deaths occurred in North Carolina, according to the Division of Motor Vehicles.

“Safety is one of our highest priorities at NCDOT, and we continue to look for designs and identify new projects that can improve safety for drivers and pedestrians,” Barksdale said.

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

