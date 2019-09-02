Elections board encourages early vote because of Dorian

By: Staff report

RALEIGH — As Hurricane Dorian approaches, the State Board of Elections is encouraging anyone eligible to vote in Sept. 10 contests to consider casting their ballot during the One-Stop early voting period, which ends Friday.

Elections are under way in North Carolina’s 3rd and 9th congressional districts, as well as municipal elections in Charlotte in Mecklenburg County. The 3rd Congressional District includes most of the eastern coast of North Carolina, which stands to be most affected by the storm. The 9th District includes parts of Southeastern North Carolina, including Robeson County.

During the early voting period, voters may cast their ballots in person at any One-Stop location in their county.

There are five satellite sites in Robeson County — Pembroke, Pembroke Library, 413 S. Blaine St.; Fairmont, Senior Citizen-Fire Hall building, 421 S. Main St.; Red Springs, Community Building, 122 Cross St.; St. Pauls, Town Hall, 210 W. Blue St.; and Maxton, Gilbert Patterson Library, 210 N. Florence St.

Voting can be done at those sites from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Ballots can also be cast from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. at the Elections Office in Lumberton on those days. Unlike in previous elections, there is no voting on the Saturday before Election Day.

The final chance to vote is on Sept. 10, when voting will be from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and people must vote at their precinct.

Democrat Dan McCready and Republican Dan Bishop are squaring off the the District 9 seat. Jeff Scott of the Libertarian Party, and Allen Smith of the Green Party are also on the ballot.

“We encourage everyone eligible to vote in the September contests to add a visit to an early voting site to your hurricane preparation checklist and cast their ballot while conditions are safe,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We do not want Dorian to put a damper on turnout for these important elections.”

Meanwhile, state board employees are in regular contact with state emergency management and public safety officials and are monitoring the storm as it moves toward the United States. On Sunday, Brinson Bell sent preliminary guidance to county boards of elections to remind them of steps they should take to prepare for possible storm effects, such as flooding or power outages in county board offices, early voting sites or Election Day polling places. Additional guidance will be provided in the coming days.

State law provides that the State Board executive director may exercise emergency powers to conduct an election where the normal schedule has been disrupted by a natural disaster, extremely inclement weather or armed conflict. As of Sunday afternoon, weather conditions did not warrant the use of emergency powers.

“We will be closely monitoring conditions on the ground and will consider any remedies necessary to ensure successful, accessible elections in 2019,” Brinson Bell said.

