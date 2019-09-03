Dorian delays RCC interviews for president

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The threat of Hurricane Dorian has postponed indefinitely the selection of a new president of Robeson Community College.

No decision has been made yet on when the interviews of the two remaining finalists will take place, according to Regina Branch, executive assistant to the president.

The board this past week apparently deadlocked on whether or not to hire Dr. William Brothers or Melissa Singler for the vacant position, and then decided to reinterview both on Wednesday and perhaps make a decision that day. Dorian erased those plans.

Brothers currently is the vice president and chief financial officer at Southwestern Community College in Sylva, and Singler is the executive vice president of Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington.

This past week the board eliminated Julie Post, the vice president of Student Affairs at Gwinnett Technical College in Gwinnett, Georgia, as one of the three finalists.

The position at RCC was made vacant with the departure of Kimberly Gold on June 30. Gold resigned to take the job of senior vice president and chief academic officer with the North Carolina Community College System. Formerly retired Bladen Community College President William Findt is serving as RCC’s interim president.

The college received 39 applications and used a consulting firm to narrow that list to 10. Board members then reviewed the qualifications of the 10, including watching video presentations, and picked three finalists in July.

