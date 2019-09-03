Motorcyclist dies in accident

September 3, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A Rowland man was killed this weekend when he crashed his motorcycle in a single-vehicle accident.

According to a report by state Highway Patrol Trooper J.M. Bullard, James Canady, 51, of 3103 Biggs Road, died Sunday when he lost control of his 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle while trying to exit State Road 1166 and access Interstate 74.

The report did not indicate what might have caused the accident, but did note that Canady was driving 45 in the 55-mph hour zone but was unable to negotiate a curve in the ramp to enter I-74.

Canady, who was alone on the motorcyle, was wearing a helmet. He died at the scene.

The accident, which happened about 9:10 p.m., destroyed the motorcycle.

Staff report