Dorian, now a Cat 2, beginning turn northward

LUMBERTON — Slow-moving Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 2 storm, left the Bahamas today and is making a northward trek that should bring it to the Carolinas sometime early Thursday or Friday.

But the exact path remains uncertain, and it could mean the difference between a windy and wet day in Robeson County and flooding, power outages, and much more inconvenience for residents still trying to shake off the shackles of hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

The storm is expected to strengthen again, but should be a Category 2 when it makes its closest approach to North Carolina or makes landfall there.

Lumberton City Manager Wayne Horne said the latest weather forecast for Robeson County includes 1 to 3 inches of rain and winds gusting to 30 or 40 mph, but added the storm is “unpredictable.”

He noted a lot of work has been done since Florence to remove from canals and ditches debris that in the past has exacerbated localized flooding, and that the city was dispatching crews to work on any isolated drainage issues as residents make the city aware of potential problems.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has already has canceled classes for after noon on Wednesday and all day Thursday and Friday.

No information is yet available on the Public Schools of Robeson County and Robeson Community College.

Robeson County’s Emergency Management Office has scheduled a press conference for 1 p.m. on Wednesday to share storm-related information, and count officials were meeting today at 3 p.m. to begin planning.

Many people have been stocking up in anticipation of the storm’s arrival, said Laniqua Mayes, assistant manager for IGA Fresh Foods at 1733 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton.

The store made sure it was ready to provide residents with essentials, Mayes said. Extra pallets of supplies arrived over the weekend, and another truck is expected to arrive Wednesday with more supplies.

“Everyone be prepared and be safe,” she urged area residents.

The storm also has caused an uptick in business at the Holiday Inn at 101 Wintergreen Drive in Lumberton.

But compared to what it was like with Hurricane Florence “things are kind of slow,” said Tawana Hunt, guest care manager. Calls from relief agencies and utility crews are not coming in as expected.

“We do have rooms available,” Hunt said of today.

However, rooms are sold out for Wednesday and Thursday, she said.

