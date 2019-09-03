PEMBROKE — The Robeson County Honor Guard will be holding a bike run on Sunday to raise money to support its mission, which includes providing military rites at veterans’ funerals.

Registration will be 1 to 2 p.m. at C&P Mini Mark in Pembroke. The cost is $15 per person, and $20 per couple. There will be a dinner at Evans Crossroads Fire Department after the ride.

Call Honor Guard Cmdr. Dwayne Hunt at 910-258-4286 for more information.

The Honor Guard provides its services to veterans and their families at no charge.

Anyone wishing to make a tax-deductible donation can mail it to Robeson County Honor Guard, P.O. Box 88, Red Springs, N.C., 28377.