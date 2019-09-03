The following break-ins were reported Friday to Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Rosa Moses, N.C. 72 East, Lumberton; Don Locklear, Lakewood Drive, Maxton; Ronnie Elliot, Happy Hill Road, Fairmont; Dollar General, N.C. 710 South, Maxton; Gerald Strickland, U.S. 74 West, Pembroke; Jake’s Quick Stop, Deep Branch Road, Pembroke; Erbert Locklear, Truth Drive, Pembroke; Dale Hunt, Centerville Church Road, Fairmont; Happy Mart, N.C. 20 East Street, St. Pauls; Ricky Barnes, Yukon Drive, Fairmont; Kenneth Jeffery, Red Hill Road, Maxton; and Trevor Bethea, Ethan Street, Lumberton.

The following thefts were reported Friday to Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Dovie Freeman, Barker Ten Mile, Lumberton; Dollar General, Lombardy Village Road, Lumber Bridge; Anselmo Torrez, Ventura Drive, Red Springs; Willie Smith, Midway Road, Maxton; Mark Akers, Tolarsville Road, St. Pauls; Rikki McGirt, N.C. 71 North, Shannon; Tammy Dial, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke; Elizabeth Locklear, Brooks Drive; and Eleanor Schmitz-hobbs, Fayetteville Road, Lumberton.

Nathan Sanderson, of Gardenia Drive in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he suffered a serious injury when someone assaulted him with a deadly weapon.

Charles Jones, of Dinah Drive in Pembroke, reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted with a firearm.

Nickolas Skipper, of Hedge Drive in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that he was assaulted by someone who hit him with a hammer and a tire iron.

Haley Pittman, of Pridgen Road/N.C. 41 North in Lumberton, reported Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was assaulted with a deadly weapon.

Calvin Norton, of Anderson Street in Whiteville, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that while he was staying at the Country Inn and Suites by Radisson hotel, located at 3010 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton, someone stole $500 from a pillowcase in his hotel room.

David Rogers, of Golden Lane in Fairmont, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that while his 2011 Chevrolet Impala was parked on South Willow Street in Lumberton, someone attempted to break into the vehicle by using a screwdriver. Rogers reported that damages to the key hole in the driver’s side door totaled $200.