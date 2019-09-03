Hearing on dog rules canceled

September 3, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Because of Hurricane Dorian, Robeson County leaders have postponed indefinitely a public hearing that had been scheduled for Thursday to get input from county residents on proposed rules regarding dogs.

The proposals are listed on the county’s website, and they are designed to protect the public from potentially dangerous pets. The Robeson County Board of Commissioners wanted input before adopting the rules.

The hearing was scheduled for 6 p.m. in the county Emergency Operations Center at 38 Legend Road. The commissioners probably will reschedule the hearing during their regular monthly meeting tonight, according to County Manager Kellie Blue.

