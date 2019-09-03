Clinic’s open house cancelled

LUMBERTON — Slow-moving Hurricane Dorian, now a Category 2 storm, left the Bahamas today and is making a northward trek that should bring it to the Carolinas sometime Thursday or Friday.

But the exact path remains uncertain, and it could mean the difference between a windy and wet day in Robeson County and flooding, power outages, and much more inconvenience for residents still trying to shake off the shackles of hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported Dorian was a Category 2 storm moving nearly parallel to Florida’s east coast but offshore as of 4 p.m. Tuesday. Dorian’s center was about 105 miles east of Fort Pierce, Florida. Its top sustained winds were 110 mph, and the storm was moving northwest at 5 mph.

Robeson County could see Dorian’s effects beginning Wednesday afternoon or evening, said Jordan Baker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, or it could be Thursday afternoon or evening before county residents feel the storm’s touch. That depends on how fast it moves and how large it is when it gets to the Carolinas.

“It’s only going to expand as it moves northward,” Baker said late Tuesday afternoon.

What Robeson County experiences will depend on how close to the North Carolina coast Dorian comes, or if the storm tracks inland, he said. It is too early to be certain what the storm’s exact track will be.

Robeson County can expect to be hit by tropical storm force winds, or winds in the 39 to 73 mph range, Baker said. Anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of rain could fall on the county.

“Obviously it’s going to depend on how far inland it tracks,” Baker said.

The biggest threats to the county will be wind damage, power outages and localized flooding, he said. The faster Dorian moves, the less time its effects will be seen in Southeast North Carolina.

“It should be moving pretty fast,” Baker said.

According to Emily Jones, a Public Information officer for Robeson County, Purnell Swett and Lumberton high schools will be used for shelters. They will both open at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Anyone with a family member who is confined and needs transportation to shelters can call MED 1 Plus at 910-536-1026. Public transportation to the shelters through SEATS is available by calling 910-272-5873.

The Robeson County Animal Shelter will be accepting pets, dogs, cats and ferrets, from evacuees.

No curfews are currently in effect.

Lumberton City Manager Wayne Horne said city departments are ready and on standby. The city was cleaning several roads with street sweepers Tuesday and has cleared debris from areas that are more prone to flooding.

“We are taking all precautions,” he said.

Utility vehicles also are prepared to get electricity back on as soon as possible, he said.

“All equipment is gassed up and on standby,” Horne said.

The city has reserved rooms in hotels for linemen who might be brought in to assist is outages occur.

Horne said that the river level is at 8.2 feet, which is nowhere near the flood stage of 13 feet.

“There’s room in the river for more water,” Horne said.

The city also has completed its $1.5 million project of clearing out major canals, he said.

“We’re in a good position as long as the storm stays on its projected path,” Horne said.

Bill French, city Emergency Services director, said he has made sure staff is available to work throughout the week and staff members have tested generators to ensure they are serviceable in the event of the loss of electricity.

French said that he will be continually updating information on the City of Lumberton 911 Emergency Services Facebook page. There is now an article available on hurricane preparedness.

Emergency Operation Center numbers for the public are as follows: 910-272-5864, 910-272-5866, 910-272-5871 or

910-272-5867.

The Public Schools of Robeson County will send students home at 1 p.m. on Wednesday and school is cancelled for Thursday and Friday.

District leaders decided to close the schools to students out of “an abundance of caution for the safety of our students and staff,” Superintended Shanita Wooten said.

All school campuses will close at 2 p.m. Wednesday and all after-school events are canceled. On Thursday, schools also will be closed to staff. The central office will be closed on Thursday, except for essential personnel who may be called to the office as needed.

Friday is an optional workday for teachers. But schools will open to teachers on a three-hour delay. The central office will open on a three-hour delay on Friday.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke has already has canceled classes for after noon on Wednesday and all day Thursday and Friday. Robeson Community College will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday and be closed all of Thursday.

Robeson County Solid Waste collection sites will be closed on Thursday at 3 p.m. and remain closed until further notice.

Duke Energy also is making preparations.

The utility company is moving an extra 4,000 field personnel from 23 states and Canada to the Carolinas, according to Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy’s incident commander for the Carolinas.

“We will have a total field workforce of about 9,000 ready to restore outages when the storm moves out of the Carolinas,” Hollifield said. “Our customers should know that once we begin work, we will not stop until restoration is complete.”

Local residents have been stocking up in anticipation of the storm’s arrival, said Laniqua Mayes, assistant manager for IGA Fresh Foods at 1733 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton.

The store made sure it was ready to provide residents with essentials, Mayes said. Extra pallets of supplies arrived over the weekend, and another truck is expected to arrive Wednesday with more supplies.

“Everyone be prepared and be safe,” she urged area residents.

The storm also has caused an uptick in business at the Holiday Inn at 101 Wintergreen Drive in Lumberton.

But compared to what it was like with Hurricane Florence “things are kind of slow,” said Tawana Hunt, guest care manager. Calls from relief agencies and utility crews are not coming in as expected.

“We do have rooms available,” Hunt said of today.

However, rooms are sold out for Wednesday and Thursday, she said.

Fairfield Inn & Suites Lumberton, located at 3361 Lackey St., and SpringHill Suites by Marriott, at 5128 Fayetteville Road, have rooms available today but expect to be booked up for the rest of the week, according to employees. SpringHill already is booked up for Thursday and Friday.