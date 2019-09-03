County moves public hearing on dangerous pets to Oct. 3

Edge Edge Stephens Stephens

LUMBERTON — A new date has been set for a public hearing about a proposed ordinance designed to protect county residents from attacks by dangerous pets.

Jerry Stephens, chairman of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, said during its meeting Tuesday the hearing will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at the county Emergency Operations Center, located 38 Legend Road in Lumberton. The hearing had been scheduled for Thursday at the EOC building, but was postponed because of the threat of bad weather caused by Hurricane Dorian.

It will be a chance to discuss a county issue with county residents, he said.

“It will be fun,” he said.

Commissioner David Edge said it will be an opportunity for residents to tell the commissioners what they like and don’t like about the proposed ordinance. The county threw the proposal out there and the commissioners need to hear what residents think.

“And that’s what government is supposed to do,” Edge said.

The proposed ordinance was introduced to the board members on Aug. 6. It would define dangerous dogs, set guidelines for housing and the control of dogs when off the owner’s property, set penalties for violations and fees for registration, create an appeals panel, and much more.

In a Dorian-related matter, County Manager Kellie Blue said county offices will close at noon Wednesday so departments can get ready for and personnel can be positioned in the event the hurricane hits the county. County offices also will be closed Thursday, and a decision about when or if offices are open Friday will be made sometime Thursday.

Blue said the county website will be updated regularly with Dorian-related information, and county operations and office hours.

On a more positive note, Commissioner Raymond Cummings returned to the board on Tuesday. The commissioner had missed every board meeting since early July because of a health issue.

The people crowding the board’s chamber in the county administration building on Elm Street applauded as Cummings entered the room to take his seat.

“You’re too kind, too kind,” a smiling Cummings said in a raspy voice.

Stephens also gladly acknowledged Cummings’ presence.

“We have a full board,” Stephens said with a big smile.

The full board approved two requests for conditional-use permits. One was an unchallenged request that would allow the establishment of an auto body shop on a 1.08-acre tract of land in a Residential Agriculture District in Union Township.

The request for a permit that would allow the establishment of a used-car dealership on 1.5 acres in St. Pauls was challenged by former county employee Pearlean Revels, who owns a car dealership two-tenths of a mile from where the new business will be established.

“We don’t need another car business up under our business,” Revels said.

The auto industry already is suffering from slow sales, she said. The business also will lower surrounding property values.

Revels said her business is next to her home.

Commissioner Lance Herndon said there is no evidence that the new business will endanger the health of area residents and local property values. He said the business can be shut down if the owner, Nelfy Vasquez, fails to meet all the requirements and restrictions placed on the business by the county.

The county needs to be as fair to Vasquez as it was to Revels when she started her auto dealership, Herndon said. Herndon then made the motion to approve the request, which was approved on a unanimous voice vote.

Commissioner Roger Oxendine asked Blue and county administration to contact the N.C. Department of Transportation about installing some sort of traffic signal at N.C. highways 904 and 130 in Five Forks. A Family Dollar recently opened at the intersection and traffic is becoming dangerously heavy, particularly when people use N.C. 130 to return from beach vacations, he said.

Oxendine asked that Blue request DOT study the possibility of installing a caution light or an illuminated stop sign to help control traffic at the intersection. Blue said she would.

The commissioners also heard requests for financial help from representatives of the Lumberton High School Academic Booster Club and representatives of the Lumberton High wrestling team.

Booster club representative Larissa Beasley said the club is finding it hard to raise funds from local businesses and because of a declining membership. She asked the board members to consider donating some of their discretionary funds.

“We have struggled for the past three years, particularly with the storms,” Beasley said.

Wrestling coach James Bell asked the board members to consider donating money to help the school buy a new mat because the two the school has are old and falling apart. The mat the school would like to buy would cost about $12,000 and would be used during competitions.

No action was taken on either request.

In other business, the commissioners approved:

— Suzanne Malloy’s placement on the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council to fill the seat of a retiring member.

— A Personnel Committee recommendation to give county Department of Social Services Director Velvet Nixon a 7% pay raise.

— While meeting as the Robeson County Housing Authority Board, awarding a $198,824 bid by United Builders of Lumberton to renovate the Morgan Britt building.

T.C. Hunter Managing editor

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected]

