Pembroke declares self Dorian ready

PEMBROKE — Department heads for Pembroke told the Town Council that staff are ready for Hurricane Dorian.
“We’ve got everything in order,” Public Works Director Pierre Locklear said at the council meeting on Tuesday. “We learned from that last time.”
Locklear said his department has checked on all generators and fueled up trucks in preparation. His department will be cleaning storm drainage line on Wednesday.
Police Chief Edward Locklear briefed the council on the meeting that took place Tuesday at the County’s Emergency Operation Center. The chief said he put in a request for 800 Megahertz radios.
“They said that because we put the request in early, we should be able to get that,” he said.
Chief Locklear said his officers also went door-to-door to give residents handouts containing safety tips and information. The chief obtained a list from the Lumbee Tribe and public housing of the addresses of the elderly who may need safety checks.
The Town Hall will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
In other business, the council members approved an economic development incentive for a company to invest in an $18 million facility within the town. No residents spoke for or against project “Home Run” during a public hearing.
Town Manager Tyler Thomas said the project is to develop land along Candy Park Road into commercial property.
“This is definitely going to stimulate the economy for our citizens and our tax base,” Mayor Gregory Cummings said.
Thomas said ground could be broken as soon as November.
Council members offered input on changing the appearance of the town’s logo on the Public Works and fire departments’ vehicles. Council members Ryan Sampson, Larry McNeill and Theresa Locklear were all against the design.
“This looks too much like the (Lumbee) Tribe’s” Sampson said.
“These colors are very similar to the tribe’s logo,” McNeill said.
“I’m with Ryan and Larry,” Locklear said. “I like the old design.”
The input was accepted, and no other action was required by the council.
Council members also approved applying a third time for a Clean Water State Revolving Fund Grant. The $1.6 million grant could fund rehabilitation of the town’s wastewater treatment plant. Thomas said the Wooten Company provided edits to the application that could enhance the town’s chances.
The council tabled amending the town’s Code of Ordinance section that covers “Peddling, Soliciting and Itinerant Merchants.” Thomas said he would like the Planning Board to view the final draft before getting the board’s approval. Theresa Locklear suggested removing a requirement for a criminal background check on merchants wishing to obtain a permit.
“I don’t agree with No. 8,” Locklear said. “I would suggest that it be taken out. What does a person’s criminal record have to do with getting a permit?
“There’s plenty of people that are charged with crimes that are not guilty.”
The council members also:
— Amended the Flood Damage Prevention section in the town’s Code of Ordinance to comply with updates made by the state. Thomas said that making the changes will ensure Pembroke residents are eligible for flood insurance.
— Set an Oct. 7 public hearing date on rezoning a parcel of land on Third Street from a Residential District to a Highway Business District so the property can become an insurance office.
— Approved a request to amend the town’s Zoning Map to change four properties along Normal and Fourth streets from Residential to an Office and Institutional District.
— Accepted the Wooten Company’s bid to be the engineer for the Water Asset Inventory and Assessment project.
— Made an amendment to the town’s 2019-20 budget to pay to repair a street sweeper.
— Made note that Pembroke Day will be held Sept. 26 at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.
— Made note of the Ladies First Hats and Heels event, which will be held Sept. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Speech N Progress on Third Street.
