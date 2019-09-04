Dorian cuts into early-voting opportunity

September 4, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Hurricane Dorian has reduced the window for people who haven’t yet but plan to vote in the N.C. District 9 race for the U.S. House.

According to the Robeson County Board of Elections, the five satellite sites for One-Stop Voting, in Fairmont, Maxton, Pembroke, Red Springs and St. Pauls, will close today at 3:30 p.m. and remain closed throughout Thursday. The plan, which could be updated, is to reopen on Friday. The sites are open from 1 to 7 p.m.

The Elections Office on Walnut Street near downtown Lumberton, where ballots also can be cast, will remain open today until 5:15 p.m., be closed all day on Thursday, and reopen on Friday at 8:15 a.m.

There is no early voting this year on Monday.

For those who prefer, they have Tuesday to vote during the regular Election Day. Polls will open at 6:30 a.m. that day and close at 7:30 p.m. Ballots should be cast at regular precinct sites on Election Day.

Call the Board of Elections at 910-671-3080 for more information.

The do-over election includes Republican Dan Bishop, Democrat Dan McCready, Libertarian Jeff Scott and Green Party candidate Allen Smith.

Staff report