City constructing berm at CSX railroad opening

By: Donnie Douglas - Editor
City workers this morning were constructing a makeshift berm at the CSX railroad opening under Interstate 95 in advance of Hurricane Dorian. Floodwaters came through the opening during hurricanes Matthew and Florence to swamp West Lumberton and South Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — City workers this morning were continuing to work on a makeshift berm that is designed to prevent floodwaters from Hurricane Dorian from entering West Lumberton and South Lumberton over the CSX railroad tracks that pass under Interstate 95.

That spot, which is off West Fifth Street and near West Lumberton Baptist Church, was where floodwaters swamped both communities, first during Hurricane Matthew in October 2016 and then Hurricane Florence in September 2018. During 2018, a last-minute attempt to block the opening was made using sandbags, which held out for a while but eventually gave way.

A couple of dozen city workers this morning were using heavy equipment to stack as many as 750 Hesco containers filled with sand to make a berm that would stretch about 120 yards to block the opening. According to city officials, Hesco makes the containers for military use in Iraq and Afghanistan, providing barriers to protect American soldiers from the enemy.

The containers were being stacked about 20 feet high with the use of two front-end loaders.

The work began on Tuesday and is expected to be finished sometime today.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to be off the coast of North Carolina as a Cat 1 storm early Thursday morning, bringing tropical-storm force winds to Robeson County and as many as 2 to 8 inches of rain.

Local officials are hoping that there will not be the flooding seen during hurricanes Matthew and Florence, and are optimistic because Dorian will be moving quickly when it reached North Carolina, reducing the amount of time tha the county will feel its effects.

During Matthew, the Lumber River was already at about flood stage when the storm hit, dropping as much as 18 inches of rain in a single day. The river was low for Florence, but that storm battered the county for parts of three days, dropping as much as 2 feet of rain in some areas.

Additionally, the city has spent $1.5 million in recent months cleaning up canals and ditches that carry water to the Lumber River.

