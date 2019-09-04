Man sought for robbery, kidnapping, assault

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 34-year-old Red Springs man who is charged with several crimes, including armed robbery and assaulting a female.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, its Criminal Investigations Division is trying to find Trenton Dwayne Pearson, who also is charged with kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle in relation to a robbery that occurred on Sunday.

Just after 9 p.m. Sunday deputies responded to the 14000 block of N.C. 71 North in Shannon in reference to a female who was robbed after leaving Easy Mart convenience store. The victim said a man emerged from the back seat of her car as she started leaving the store and placed a sharp object to her neck. The victim then slammed on the brakes and jumped out of the vehicle. The assailant fled in her vehicle.

Pearson also is wanted for robberies in Hoke, Scotland and Cumberland counties.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Pearson is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

