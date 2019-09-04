Crime report

The following thefts were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Nickola Glover, Scotch Pines Road, Lumber Bridge; Yolanda Fields, Jacquelyn Avenue, Shannon; Harley Jones, Doc Henderson Road, Maxton; Brandon Love, McCormick Road, Rowland; and David Jones, Barker Ten Mile Road, St. Pauls.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday and Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Tyric Gaddy, N.C. 20 East, St. Pauls; and Ashley Brown, N.C. 71 North, Parkton.

Anjanette Hill, of East Second Street in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her Samsung Galaxy Note 4 phone from a table at Christian Care Center located at 220 E. Second St. in Lumberton. Hill reported the phone was valued at $500.

Clara Bostic, of Alexander Street in Lumberton, reported that while her car was parked at her residence someone broke into it and stole $4 in change, an automatic air pump valued at $50 and a gold men’s watch valued at $70.