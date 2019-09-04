Shelters open today at 7 p.m.

September 4, 2019 robesonian News 0

LUMBERTON — Shelters for Hurricane Dorian evacuees will open today at 7 p.m. at Purnell Swett and Lumberton high schools.

Anyone with a family member who is confined and needs transportation to shelters can call MED 1 Plus at 910-536-1026. Public transportation to the shelters through SEATS is available by calling 910-272-5873.