LUMBERTON — Southeastern Health is carefully watching and preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Dorian.

Southeastern Health’s leadership has been following weather briefings from the National Weather Service and will be opening the health system’s emergency command center at 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to information from the health-care company.

Other preparations, such as ordering and stockpiling supplies, arranging “lock-in” schedules for necessary staff, and making arrangements for possible issues after the storm, have been ongoing all week. Preparation planning also includes Southeastern Health’s clinics and inpatient facilities.

“We learned a lot about how to prepare and respond to these situations in the last couple of years,” said David Sumner, Southeastern Health vice president of Corporate Services & Chief Strategy officer and executive in charge for Hurricane Dorian. “While we always hope for a best-case scenario of the hurricane going out to sea, we are preparing for the worst-case scenario.”

Until the storm passes and most issues in its aftermath are resolved, Southeastern Health’s leadership team will hold daily briefings to address any concerns, or to provide updates and instructions related to the health system’s hurricane preparations.

Southeastern Health also will have an employee stationed at the Robeson County Office of Emergency Management throughout the event, to be a constant and direct line of communication between the two organizations.

All Southeastern Health clinics and affiliates will close at noon Thursday and remain closed on Friday. Plans are to reopen under normal operating schedules on Monday. Operating schedules for weekend services, such as fitness centers and walk-in clinics, will be announced Friday afternoon.

Southeastern Pharmacy No. 1, located within SRMC, will continue normal operating hours. Southeastern Pharmacy Health Mall will close at 1 p.m. on Thursday, remain closed on Friday and resume normal operating hours on Saturday at 8:30 am.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center will limit visitors to one per patient beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Examples of patients who may be allowed to have more than one family member present may include critically ill individuals, children, senior citizens and expectant mothers.

“We certainly want to be sensitive to issues related to the health status of our patients and will assess appropriate numbers of visitors for critically ill patients on a case-by-case basis,” said Alisia Oxendine, director of Guest Services.

Visitors will be required to sign in with security personnel in the main lobby. Patients’ families may contact Guest Services at 910-671-5592 or 910-671-5000 for assistance and support throughout the storm.

Because Southeastern Regional Medical Center is not equipped to house large numbers of visitors in its main lobby for an extended period of time, the general public is asked to seek shelter from any severe weather brought about by Hurricane Dorian at a shelter designated by Robeson County government.

By Roxana Ross and Amanda Crabtree