78 taking refuge in local shelters

September 5, 2019 robesonian News, Top Stories 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — As Hurricane Dorian tries to figure out what it wants to do, 78 local people made their own decision, to take advantage of shelters that have been opened by Robeson County.

According to Emily Jones, Public Information officer for the county, a total of 78 people were at the shelters, located at Lumberton High and Purnell Swett high schools.

The shelters opened on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Jones said 64 people are at Lumberton High and 14 at Purnell Swett.

Anyone with a family member who is confined and needs transportation to shelters can call MED 1 Plus at 910-536-1026. Public transportation to the shelters through SEATS is available by calling 910-272-5873.

Dorian, which is a Cat 3 storm, this morning was off the coast of South Carolina, continuing northward at about 15 mph, and causing significant power outages in that state and spawning tornadoes. Robeson County at 9:30 a.m. today was not under a tornado watch, but counties immediately eastward were.

The forecast for Robeson County remains the same, with tropical storm winds picking up as the day progresses and a total of 4 to 6 inches of rain today and into Friday.

Robeson County remains under a tropical storm warning and a flash flood watch.

Staff report