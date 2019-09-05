Man under $1.5 million bond for series of crimes

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A Red Springs man is in the county jail under a $1.5 million bond after being arrested on Wednesday and charged with multiple crimes, including kidnapping and assault on a female.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, its Criminal Investigations Division, the Pembroke Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives arrested Trenton Dwayne Pearson, 34, at a public housing complext in Pembroke and charged him with robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, larceny of a motor vehicle and assault on a female.

The charges are in relation to a robbery that occurred on Sunday, when deputies responded to the 14000 block of N.C. 71 in Shannon in reference to a female who was robbed after leaving Easy Mart convenience store. The woman, whose name was not released, said a man who had hid in the back seat of her car appeared when she attempted to drive away and placed a sharp object to her neck. She slammed on brakes, jumped out of the vehicle and the assailant fled in the vehicle.

Pearson also is charged with robberies in Hoke, Scotland and Cumberland counties. Those warrants are not included in the current charges and bond.

The stolen vehicle was recovered by Fayetteville police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

