Robeson County issues curfew because of Dorian

September 5, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County government and city of Lumberton have issued a curfew for 11 p.m. today until 6 a.m. Friday in response to Hurricane Dorian.

County leaders also announced announced earlier today that county government offices will be closed Friday because of the storm.

Robeson County is under a flash flood watch today and until 8 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington. A tropical storm warning is in effect for the rest of today.

As of 11 a.m. Dorian was centered about 50 miles southeast of Charleston, moving north at 8 mph with winds of 110 mph extending about 60 miles outward.

