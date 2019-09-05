5,714 without power from Dorian; no major problems

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Robeson County at 9 p.m. on Thursday appeared to be escaping the wrath of Hurricane Dorian, with no widespread problems.

According to Emily Jones, Public Information officer for the county, there were 5,200 Duke Energy customers without power and 514 customers with LREMC without power. No information was available on Red Springs and Lumberton.

There were 106 people taking shelter at Lumberton High and 31 at Purnell Swett High.

A curfew is in effect for Robeson County from 11 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday.

There were no reports of flooding problems anywhere.

The storm has begun moving eastward and its effects on Robeson County should be diminishing in the coming hours.

