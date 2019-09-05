No school for teachers, staff, administrators on Friday

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County in advance of Hurricane Dorian cancelled classes for Friday, and now everyone who works for the system will get the day off.

It had been an optional workday for teachers and central office staff had been asked to report, but Superintendent Shanita Wooten said Thursday night that no one is expected to report.