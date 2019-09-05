About 6,000 without power

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — At 10 p.m. on Thursday, about there were at least 6,298 utility customers in Robeson County without power.

According to Emily Jones, Public Information officer, for Robeson County, 6,055 were with Duke Energy and 243 with LREMC. At one point, almost 5,000 LREMC customers had lost power, but most were restored.

There was no information concerning Lumberton and Red Springs.

