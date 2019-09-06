Firefighter injured when tree hits vehicle

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A firefighter was injured Thursday night when responding to a call during Hurricane Dorian, but his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

According to a Facebook post on the Northwoods Fire & Rescue page, the firefighter, who was not identified by name, was reporting to the Tolarsville station when a tree struck his personal vehicle, trapping him inside. Northwoods sent help, arrived at the scene, and extricated him and provided emergency care.

He was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The post said: “We wish to thank Lumberton Rescue & EMS, Inc. and Robeson County EMS for their assistance on this incident.”

