Both shelters emptied, closed

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Two county-run shelters that provided protection for 155 people at their peak closed this morning, sending everyone home who took refuge from Hurricane Dorian.

According to Emily Jones, Public Information officer for the county, 112 people took shelter at Lumberton High and 43 at Purnell Swett beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, when they were opened.

