Early voting extended to include Saturday

RALEIGH — The One-Stop voting period for the District 9 special election, which had been scheduled to end on Friday, has been extended to Saturday because of the day lost to Hurricane Dorian, and will include five satellite sites and the Board of Elections Office.

Karen Brinson Bell, the executive director of the State Board of Elections, issued a statement Friday announcing the additional day in Robeson, Bladen, Cumberland and Scotland counties, where voting was suspended on Thursday. The storm did not affect early voting in the other District 9 counties, Anson, Mecklenburg, Richmond and Union.

In Robeson County ballots can be cast on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Board of Elections Office on Walnut Street, near downtown Lumberton. Ballots also can be cast at the five satellite sites from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The sites and their addresses are: Pembroke, Pembroke Library, 413 S. Blaine St.; Fairmont, Senior Citizen-Fire Hall building, 421 S. Main St.; Red Springs, Community Building, 122 Cross St.; St. Pauls, Town Hall, 210 W. Blue St.; and Maxton, Gilbert Patterson Library, 210 N. Florence St.

Through Wednesday, there had been 5,728 early ballots cast in Robeson County, about 47 percent of all those cast during the One-Stop period during the general election. The result of that election were nullified by the state Elections Board because of absentee voter fraud associated with the campaign of Mark Harris, a Republican who had appeared to have won the election by about 900 votes.

“We are thankful that Hurricane Dorian did not cause significant damage to the southeastern part of our state, and are mindful of what other areas may still face,” Bell said. “We are committed to ensuring that voters in the 9th Congressional District can cast their ballots for the Sept. 10 election. I have ordered affected counties in this district to open today and Saturday to make up for some of the missed hours of early voting and allow voters to same-day register if needed. This is an important election, so we encourage all eligible voters to make their voices heard.”

The election pits Democrat Dan McCready against Republican Dan Bishop, who is now a state senator. Both campaigns on Thursday issued statements asking for an extension of early voting. Jeff Scott of the Libertarian Party, and Allen Smith of the Green Party are also on the ballot.

Election Day is Tuesday, when polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Voting that day is at regular precinct sites. The opportunity to register and vote the same day does not exist on Tuesday.

Donnie Douglas Editor

Reach Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

