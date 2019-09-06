Blood drive honors woman killed in accident

September 05, 2019
LUMBERTON — Robeson County is under a tropical storm warning, a tornado watch, a flash flood watch and a river flood warning because of Hurricane Dorian as of 10:30 a.m. today.
The tropical storm warning is until 4:30 p.m. today, the tornado watch until 7 p.m. today, the flash flood watch until 8 a.m. Friday, and the river flood warning until 1:37 a.m. Friday. Residents are urged to stay off the road and stay out of areas prone to flooding. Motorists should not try to cross water that is across the road.
Robeson County already is receiving rain from the storm that is making its way up the coast of the Carolinas. To date, no damage or flooding associated with these showers have been reported, however power outages have begun. Two hundred Duke Power customers are currently without power in Robeson County, 18 with Lumbee River Electric Member Cooperative, and two customers with the city of Lumberton. People who lose their power should call their power provider.
Eastern North Carolina can expect 6 to 12 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts up to 15 inches. The heaviest rainfall is expected along and east of Interstate 95 today through Friday.
City Manager Wayne Horne said today that the most recent rain estimate for the county is “up to 8 inches.”
Coastal North Carolina can expect sustained winds of 60 to 100 mph, and gusts of 75 to 125 mph. Inland Eastern N.C., along and east of I-95, can expect sustained winds of 35 to 65 mph, and gusts of 45 to 75 mph. Potential impacts in areas with the highest winds include downed trees, widespread power outages, and damage to weak structures.
The threat of tornadoes will persist across portions of central and eastern N.C. through Friday as Dorian’s bands expand northward.
Two shelters are open in Robeson County, at Lumberton High School in Lumberton, and Purnell Swett High School in Pembroke. Transportation to the shelters is available by calling SEATS at 910-272-5873. People with a family member who is confined and needs transportation to the shelter should call MED 1 Plus at 910-536-1026.
Seventy-eight people had taken refuge at them at about 9 this morning.
People with questions or concerns are encouraged to call the Emergency Operations Center at 910-272-5864, 910-272-5866, 910-272-5871 or 910-272-5867.
Call 910-272-5871 to report property damage and assessment during and after the storm.
The 911 Center is fully staffed and has additional staff in place in case the call volume increases. However, when sustained winds reach 35 mph emergency crews will be asked to stand down for their safety, and units will only respond to life-threatening calls.
The Health Department and Red Cross are in place and prepared to assist with needs as they arise.
For up-to-date disaster related information United Way of Robeson County has trained NC 211 specialists standing 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Just dial 211.
Please use the following pages for updates during the storm:
— https://www.co.robeson.nc.us/
— http://www.co.robeson.nc.us/dorian
— https://www.instagram.com/robesongov/
— https://www.facebook.com/robesoncountygovt/