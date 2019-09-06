Blood drive honors woman killed in accident

Teague Teague

LUMBERTON — The family of the late Anne Marie Teague, a woman who passed in 2012 due to a tragic accident at the age of 32, will hold a Robeson County Community Blood Drive on Sept. 21 in her honor.

The drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bill Sapp Recreation Center, located at 1100 N. Cedar St. in Lumberton.

Anne Marie was a native Lumberton. She attended the Public Schools of Robeson County and graduated at Lumberton Senior High School in 1997. She continued her education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Kenan Flagner Business School. Following graduation, she moved to Los. Angeles. On Jan. 18, 2012, Anne Marie was struck by a vehicle as she was leaving church walking to her car. She was given 33 pints of blood and placed on life support for two weeks.

Although she did not survive her injuries, her spirit of giving continues, said her mother, Marilyn Teague.

In 2014, Marilyn Teague announced her intent to collect blood in her daughter’s memory. So far this year, 10 churches have signed up to participate in the drive, and Teague is asking for more.

“Our goal is to have at least 100 donors,” she said.

To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter the sponsor code “Anne Marie,” or call Marilyn Teague at 910-734-6102.

