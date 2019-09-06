Pet of the week

Bootsy is available for adoption at the Robeson County Humane Society. She is believed to be a Siamese mix, with medium hair. Bootsy is about 14 weeks old, weighs about 3 pounds, is up to date on all age appropriate vaccinations, FIV/FELV negative, de-wormed and will come with a spay voucher that will cover a portion of the procedure. Bootsy is friendly, playful, and has an affectionate personality. Her adoption fee is waived. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.

