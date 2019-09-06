Sewage spills in St. Pauls

September 6, 2019
By: Staff report

ST. PAULS — An estimated 1,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged Thursday from the town’s wastewater treatment plant, according to a press release from the St. Pauls government.

The discharge flowed into Big Marsh Swamp. The state Division of Water Resources was notified on Friday and is reviewing the incident.

Contact the town of St. Pauls at 910-865-5164 for more information.

