Shooter, Thompson appointed to county Board of Elections

LUMBERTON — Two people have been appointed to the Robeson County Board of Elections in a bid to give the local oversight body a full slate of members ahead of Tuesday’s special election for the N.C. District 9 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Yes, that is the intention,” said Patrick Gannon, state board spokesman.

The State Board of Elections appointed on Thursday Democrat Marion Thompson and Republican Wilton Shooter to the county board to fill the seats left vacant by the recent resignations of Democrat Karen Nance and Republican Olivia Oxendine. It’s unclear when they will be sworn in, but that decision is made locally.

Nance and Oxendine were facing complaints against them that had been filed with the state Elections Board.

In each case, the county Democratic and Republican parties submitted two names to each party’s state headquarters. The state parties vetted the names and forwarded them to the State Board of Elections.

The local Democrats submitted the names of its nominees to the state party on Monday, said Pearlean Revels, county Democratic Party chairperson. The second nominee was Tim Heath, of Red Springs.

“We were given until 10 o’clock Tuesday morning to submit the names,” Revels said.

The pending District 9 election was the reason for the deadline, she said.

“They wanted to make sure they had the person selected before the election,” she said.

The county Republican Party submitted its two names to the state party on Aug. 30, said Phillip Stephens, county Republican Party chairman. The second nominee was Wendy Pridgen, of the Robeson County Republican Women’s Club.

“The resignation of our member was sudden and right in the middle of an election,” Stephens said. “So, there was a sense of urgency to fill the seat.”

Shooter, 42, is a Rowland resident and a farmer whose agricultural operations include growing corn, soybeans and wheat, and 10 turkey houses. He did not actively campaign for the Robeson County Board of Elections seat.

“I was approached, and I accepted the office,” Shooter said.

Shooter said he accepted the nomination because he is a lifelong resident of Robeson County and believes he can make a positive impact on the county.

Thompson, a retired teacher, could not be reached for comment and no photograph of her was available.

A cloud still hangs over the county Elections Board. The State Board of Elections was to hear on Thursday a complaint against Powers. On Aug. 20, Shannon resident Julius Locklear filed complaints accusing Powers and Nance of violating state law and state board policy against public comments or actions and social media postings that can be interpreted as an endorsement of a political candidate.

The state board’s hearing of the complaint against Powers was postponed to a date that has yet to be determined, Gannon said. If the state board’s members rule that Powers violated state law and policy against endorsing a candidate, she can be removed from the county board.

“There is no statutory process for an appeal,” Gannon said.

There will not be a hearing related to Nance because she resigned, he said.

Oxendine resigned on Aug. 21. She faced a complaint similar to the ones filed against Powers and Nance.

The other members of the board are Larry Townsend, a Democrat, and Jack Moody, a Republican.

Three members are needed to form a quorum on the county Board of Elections.

