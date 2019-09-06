Just 2 Tribal Council races to be contested

LUMBERTON — Hurricane-weary Robeson County residents awakened Friday morning, walked outside, took a look around, and let out the breath they had been holding for a couple of days after realizing that Dorian was no Matthew or Florence — at least in their neighborhood.

Dorian, a Category 2 when it came closest to Robeson County, delivered a glancing blow, making life inconvenient in the short term and no different in the long term. Littered yards and streets, not downed trees and busted homes, was the landscape.

Doria dropped a maximum of 5 inches of rain on some parts of the county and between 2 and 4 inches on other parts, according to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington. The strongest wind gusts were 48 mph, recorded at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and 51 mph, recorded in Lumberton.

The rain caused only minor damage, and wind caused few problems. As a result Dorian will be remembered in Robeson County more for its hype than its hit.

There was a report of one injury.

A firefighter, 19-year-old Geno “Hoss” Kerns Jr., was reporting to the Tolarsville station when a tree struck his personal vehicle and trapped him inside. Northwoods personnel went to the scene, got him out and provided emergency care.

He was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

But the concensus was, this time Robeson County got a pass.

“A lot of things that happened in the past did not occur,” Lumberton City Manager Wayne Horne said. “We did not have an issue like losing water supply, we didn’t have widespread flooding.”

Horne said “a combination of things” contributed to the city coming out on the bright side of things — the amount of rainfall, where it mostly fell, which was downstream on the Lumber River, and the river being several feet below flood stage when the storm began.

“The river controls how these things go as far as flooding,” Horne said. “In the past, with Matthew the river was at 13 feet.”

The Lumber River was at 10.9 feet on Friday morning, said Rick Neuherz, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Flood stage is 13 feet.

“It’s not going to flood, thankfully,” he said.

Horne said the city prepared for a lot more rain.

“We were expecting 7 inches and we got 3.1 inches here,” he said.

Despite expecting the best outcome, the city still prepared for the worst.

“If you don’t, you don’t have time to prepare for 10 to 15 inches of rain,” Horne said. “It’s too late.”

On Friday morning, city officials, including Mayor Bruce Davis, Horne, Councilman Eric Chavis, Emergency Services Director Bill French, and Rob Armstrong, Public Works director, watched workers remove part of a makeshift berm at the CSX railroad track off West Fifth Street.

The 12-foot-tall berm was erected using sand and about 750 Hesco containers and was intended to prevent flooding in that area that happened during hurricanes Matthew and Florence. The berm, which was erected with “amazing cooperation” from CSX, according to Horne, will remain in place until floodgates are installed.

But the workers on Friday reopened a hole so CSX trains can get through.

Davis pointed out that Armstrong designed the berm, which stretched about 120 yards, and that vegetation will be used to help keep it in place.

“If another storm like this happens, we would just have to cover the entrance,” Horne said. “That would only take about half a day.”

During 2018, a last-minute attempt to block the opening was made using sandbags, which held out for a while but eventually gave way.

Town officials in Pembroke, Rowland and Fairmont had good reports on how each town fared in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. Other town officials could not be immediately reached.

“We didn’t have any visible flooding this morning,” Tyler Thomas, Pembroke town manager, said Friday.

Thomas said he is not aware of any major damages in the town.

“We were very fortunate. We did get a little over 4 and a half inches of rain,” said David Townsend III, town clerk of Rowland. “Police were ready to rock and roll, and we didn’t have any calls whatsoever.”

Members of Sterlings Township Volunteer Fire Department in Barnesville, seven miles from Orrum, worked Friday morning to help crews clear roads of debris.

“They (the damages) really weren’t that bad, not around here anyways. Most damages we had was wind,” said Chris Stephens, a member of the volunteer fire department.

There was only one report of a road closing, and that was near St. Pauls where a tree fell on a power line. It was reopened by the end of the day on Friday.

Fairmont Town Manager Katrina Tatum said the town suffered little wind and water damage to buildings and had power restored by Friday. County officials “work very well together,” she said.

“I think ‘Robeson County strong’ is really true,” she said.

Robert Ivey, commander of Lumberton Rescue and EMS Inc., said, “Everything we put in place really worked this time. I was really really proud of that.”

The main concern for Stephanie Chavis, Robeson County fire marshal and director of Emergency Management, was the threat of tornadoes, but the county was prepared — and eventually spared.

“We had stuff stockpiled. We had resources. We had the National Guard,” she said. “We were on go.”

The county’s Swiftwater rescue teams are on standby and are ready to help members in the Outer Banks and northern part of the state if needed, Chavis said. The state helped Robeson County during Hurricane Florence and “now it’s time to pay it back,” she said.

Chavis also expressed gratitude to county residents for heeding safety warnings and staying off of the roads during the hurricane.

Two county-run shelters that provided protection for 155 people at their peak closed Friday morning, sending everyone home who took refuge from Hurricane Dorian.

According Emily Jones, county Public Information officer, 112 people took shelter at Lumberton High School and 43 at Purnell Swett High School beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, when they were opened.

Winds and fallen tree limbs caused power outages for thousands of Robeson County residents.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, there were 3,429 Duke Energy customers still without power. Power had been restored to all Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation customers in the county.

The city of Lumberton had a peak of 20 outages that were spread throughout the city, said Director of Electrical Utilities Lamar Brayboy.

“We had minimal power outages,” Brayboy said Friday. “Everything was back on at 10 a.m. this morning.”

Some routines were disrupted.

Students at the Public Schools of Robeson County, UNC-Pembroke and Robeson Community College got some time off, and some local governments and private businesses closed for different periods of time. There was no high school football Friday night because there were not classes that day.

City workers on Friday reopen a hole in a makeshift berm that was erected at the CSX railroad crossing on West Fifth Street, where water rush through to flood West Lumberton and South Lumberton during hurricanes Matthew and Florence. The 12-foot-high berm will remain in place until floodgates are installed.

Dorian more a nuisance than a menace

Jessica Horne and Tomeka Sinclair Staff writers