Schools back on schedule; school board delays meeting to Sept. 17

September 9, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County was back on schedule Monday, with students returning to class after missing two days and part of another because of Hurricane Dorian.

Superintendent Shanita Wooten said all employees were to report to work at their regular times.

The system will provide updates about rescheduled school activities, athletics, and other school-sponsored events using the automated telephone calling system for parents and guardians, and the district’s website and social media platforms.

The system will release information on make-up days once that decision has been made.

The Board of Education, which normally meets on the second Tuesday of each month, will not meet on Tuesday and has rescheduled that meeting for Sept. 17.

Staff report