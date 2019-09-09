Crime report

September 9, 2019

The following break-ins were reported Wednesday through Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Ashley Brown, N.C. 71 North, Parkton; Cassandra Locklear, Nakoa Drive, Maxton; Clayton Homes, Huggins Road, Lumberton; Rosa Cummings, Tracey Sampson Road, Pembroke; Redell Locklear, West McDuffie Crossing Road, Pembroke; Yesenia Talavera-Gomez, Penny Road, St. Pauls; Tatyana Campbell, Loretta Drive, Lumberton; Robeson County Solid Waste, Ballance Farm Road, St. Pauls; Juan Salinas-Batres, Lapaz Drive, Red Springs; Morgan Bellamy, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Chad Deese, Seven Hawks Drive, Pembroke; Firas, Alawdi, Mt. Moriah Church Road, Lumberton; Joycia Locklear, N.C. 20 East, St. Pauls; Crystal Porter, Deep Branch Road, Lumberton; Angela Huneycutt, Rice Road, Lumberton; Jessica Maynor, Autumn Road, Shannon; and Beverly Kemmerlin, N.C. 130 West, Maxton.

The following thefts were reported Wednesday through Sunday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Alvin Bryant, East Powersville Road, Lumberton; John Carpenter, N.C. 41 South, Fairmont; Raquel Brooks, Brooklock Road, Maxton; Emma Campbell, Riley Circle, Lumberton; James Brooks, Brooklyn Drive, Maxton; and Darren Carlyle, Pine Log Road, Lumberton.

The following assaults with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury were reported Wednesday and Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

James Sanderson, Mt. Olive Church Road, Lumberton; and Lee Graham, Centerville Church Road, Fairmont.

Gary Holt, of East Martin Luther King Drive in Maxton, reported Saturday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was assaulted by someone with a deadly weapon.

Evia Locklear, of Olive Drive in Lumberton, reported Saturday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her vehicle while it was parked at her residence.

Bessie Hammonds, of Lumbee Street in Pembroke, reported Sunday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole $700 from her wallet while she was at the McDonald’s restaurant on West Fifth Street in Lumberton.

Patricia McKinnon, of Holly Street in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her residence and stole a Troy-Bilt tiller, valued at $800, and a Craftsman lawn mower, valued at $200.

Christopher Ransom, of Seals Drive in Lumberton, reported Friday to the Lumberton Police Department that while he was staying at the Royal Inn on Lackey Street in Lumberton, someone stole a Briggs & Stratton generator valued at $200 from his vehicle.